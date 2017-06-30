DEC: Sturgeon sightings in downtown I...

DEC: Sturgeon sightings in downtown Ithaca creek and elsewhere a good sign

Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Post-Standard

Earlier this month, several lake sturgeon, ranging in size from 3 to 6 feet, were spotted in the creek congregating near the bridge on Lake Avenue. Emily Zollweg- Horan, a fisheries biologist from the state Department of Conservation checked it out and confirmed they were spawning - the first time that behavior has been witnessed in a Cayuga Lake tributary.

