DEC: Sturgeon sightings in downtown Ithaca creek and elsewhere a good sign
Earlier this month, several lake sturgeon, ranging in size from 3 to 6 feet, were spotted in the creek congregating near the bridge on Lake Avenue. Emily Zollweg- Horan, a fisheries biologist from the state Department of Conservation checked it out and confirmed they were spawning - the first time that behavior has been witnessed in a Cayuga Lake tributary.
