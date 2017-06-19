Climate Change Label Leads to Climate...

Climate Change Label Leads to Climate Science Acceptance

ITHACA, N.Y. On the heels of President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, a new Cornell University study finds that labels matter when it comes to acceptance of climate science. The U.S. public doubts the existence of "global warming" more than it doubts "climate change" and Republicans are driving the effect, the research shows.

