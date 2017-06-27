Bacteria-Coated Nanofiber Electrodes Clean Pollutants in Wastewater
ITHACA, N.Y. Cornell University materials scientists and bioelectrochemical engineers may have created an innovative, cost-competitive electrode material for cleaning pollutants in wastewater. The researchers created electro-spun carbon nanofiber electrodes and coated them with a conductive polymer, called PEDOT, to compete with carbon cloth electrodes available on the market.
