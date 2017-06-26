Another ridiculous scare tactic: 2 billion climate change refugees by 2100
From the "it didn't work out with 50 million, so let's go for 2 billion and date further our that can't be verifed in our lifetime" department. Remember the "50 million climate refugees by 2010" scare, that worked out so badly that the U.N. had to "disappear it" from their website ? Well, like zombies that never die, it's back, and stronger than ever.
