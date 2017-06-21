Activists Scoff at DEC's Ithaca Gun C...

Activists Scoff at DEC's Ithaca Gun Company Site Cleanup Proposal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Your News Now

The DEC hosted an open house to give people a look at their plans for the Ithaca Falls area Tuesday. A recent EPA post-excavation test revealed lead levels were up to 30 times the allowable standard in some areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca 1 hr SEE the TAZZ STENCH 2
How's the are for kids? Jun 20 Anawnamis 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jun 20 Concerned 4
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) May '17 Do I Support Mike... 23
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr '17 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,294 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC