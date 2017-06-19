A look at a Southern Book Award finalist a Chasing the North Stara a " D.G. Martin
A new book by the author of "Gap Creek," Robert Morgan's "Chasing the North Star" is a finalist for the Southern Book Award. Set in pre-Civil War times, the story follows a crafty teenaged runaway slave named Jonah Williams on a northward journey towards freedom, from the Carolina mountains all the way to Ithaca, New York.
