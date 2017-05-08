Today Is "Grateful Dead Day," the 40t...

Today Is "Grateful Dead Day," the 40th Anniversary of the ...

The Grateful Dead 's performance at Cornell University's Barton Hall on May 8, 1977, is legendary among fans of the band. There's plenty of arguing to be done about whether this show deserves the title as the Dead's greatest performance ever-I'd personally go for something from a few years earlier, when the Dead were more willing to sacrifice big-stage accessibility in the service of mind-melting improv-but you can't deny that 5-8-77 was a sterling show.

