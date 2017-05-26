The Ethos of Mayfest

Are your listening habits A la carte or "entrA©e"-oriented? Do you prefer musical dim sum to a prix fixe? In the age of YouTube, iTunes, and Spotify, the world is one's oyster, and the digital ear has a boarding house reach that extends greedily across time and place, now dipping its spoon into Alaskan John Luther Adams' 2013 briny symphonic soup , and the next moment helping itself to the Sunday brunch fare of August 12, 1714 served up in the castle church of Weimar, Germany-a dense stew of heart swimming in blood prepared by the local Duke's sonic sous chef , Johann Sebastian Bach. These questions are of course formulated in a manner distasteful to the sensitive palette-as binary opposites prepared without spice and subtlety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.