The Ethos of Mayfest

The Ethos of Mayfest

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Counterpunch

Are your listening habits A la carte or "entrA©e"-oriented? Do you prefer musical dim sum to a prix fixe? In the age of YouTube, iTunes, and Spotify, the world is one's oyster, and the digital ear has a boarding house reach that extends greedily across time and place, now dipping its spoon into Alaskan John Luther Adams' 2013 briny symphonic soup , and the next moment helping itself to the Sunday brunch fare of August 12, 1714 served up in the castle church of Weimar, Germany-a dense stew of heart swimming in blood prepared by the local Duke's sonic sous chef , Johann Sebastian Bach. These questions are of course formulated in a manner distasteful to the sensitive palette-as binary opposites prepared without spice and subtlety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca May 16 VictorOrians 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) May 15 Do I Support Mike... 23
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr '17 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb '17 Conklincolt 6
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,659 • Total comments across all topics: 281,506,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC