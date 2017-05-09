Thayer MVP; Saints Split Liberty Twinbill

Former St. Lawrence Central athlete Lindsey Thayer was named the Empire 8 Championship Most Valuable Player after she won the winner-take-all game against Ithaca in a 2-1 victory for St. John Fisher to clinch the Empire 8 Softball crown in Ithaca.Ithaca won the first game of the day, 2-0, and Thayer took the loss. The Bombers then scored the first run of the nightcap to take a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning.

