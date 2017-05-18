'Significant' search under way for missing Cornell student
A search is underway in Ithaca for a 20-year-old Cornell University student who has been reported missing, according to Cornell University police. Aalaap Narasipura, who also goes by Appa, has not been seen since early Wednesday morning, Cornell University told students in an email.
