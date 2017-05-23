Report Challenges Perception of Miner...

Report Challenges Perception of Mineral Scarcity

ITHACA, N.Y. The common perception that many of the world's most valuable minerals, such as copper and aluminum, are becoming scarce is challenged in a new report that also highlights the environmental and social keys to unlocking future resources. Concerns over mineral scarcity grew after the 1972 book "The Limits to Growth" predicted copper and aluminum reserves would be exhausted within about 30 years, and recent scientific and corporate reports have predicted the same, warning of profound effects on the economy and society.

