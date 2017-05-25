Police find body of missing Cornell University student Aalaap Narasipura

Authorities recovered a body from the area of Fall Creek, just upstream from Ithaca Falls, New York, on Friday morning and later confirmed the deceased's identity as 20-year-old Aalaap Narasipura, according to the Cornell University Police Department. Narasipura was last seen in Sage Hall on Cornell's campus Wednesday morning between 2 and 3 a.m. ET, according to the Cornell University Police Department.

