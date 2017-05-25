Nathalie Frederick Berman

Nathalie Frederick Berman

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Voices

Various industrials, internal use only and not for air directs cut commercials, etc 2015-present; Various ESL and other educational work, Various Roles, Full House Productions, City Vox, 2012-present; Pokemon Black & White, Guest Star, Pokemon, 2011; Major Barbara, Jenny Hill, Temi Rose, Ensemble Studio Theater, 2011; WVBR 93.5 FM, Newscaster,, Ithaca, NY, , "Best Morning Newscaster" 2008 Private coaching under Joan Bogden Advanced VO Classes with VO Duo NYC and others Cornell University, BA in Theatre Arts, May 2011, Phi Beta Kappa, GPA 3.97; British American Drama Academy, Spring 2010 Hire Nathalie as a voice actor. Payment is made through Voices.com SurePay, an escrow service that guarantees your work is done to your satisfaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voices.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca May 16 VictorOrians 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) May 15 Do I Support Mike... 23
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr '17 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb '17 Conklincolt 6
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,659 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC