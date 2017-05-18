Midcoast Music Academy founders to leave
The downtown Midcoast Music Academy, which has grown from a one-lesson-room space and 30 students to a 2,100-square-foot suite with a faculty and more than 120 students , is looking for a new hand at the wheel. Founder/director Tom Ulichny and his wife, Anne Bardaglio, MCMA's programs and operations manager, announced May 16 that they will be relocating to Ithaca, N.Y., this summer to be closer to their families.
