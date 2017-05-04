Legend of 1977 Grateful Dead show at Cornell lives on

The Grateful Dead performed thousands of concerts, none acclaimed quite like their May 8, 1977, show at a Cornell Univer OAKLAND, Calif. - Adam Rosales hit a two-run single off closer Francisco Rodriguez with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, lif ITHACA, N.Y. - The Grateful Dead performed thousands of concerts, none acclaimed quite like their May 8, 1977, show at a Cornell University field house on a freakishly snowy night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.