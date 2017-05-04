Koplinka-Loehr Announces Legislature Run

Koplinka-Loehr Announces Legislature Run

Thursday May 4 Read more: Lansing Star

About 15 supporters joined Mike Koplinka-Loehr outside the Lansing Community Library Monday when he announced he will be running for Tompkins County Legislature. Koplinka-Loehr will be challenging incumbent Mike Sigler to represent most of the Town of Lansing .

