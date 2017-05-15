Joe Biden is getting his own ice cream flavor at Cornell University
The Syracuse University law school alumnus has long been a fan of the sweet treat, getting photographed at events with President Barack Obama while holding an ice cream cone -- or two. One of many memes inspired by his political career shows Biden wearing aviator sunglasses and flashing cash while scarfing down the cold snack.
