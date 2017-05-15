Joe Biden is getting his own ice crea...

Joe Biden is getting his own ice cream flavor at Cornell University

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Post-Standard

The Syracuse University law school alumnus has long been a fan of the sweet treat, getting photographed at events with President Barack Obama while holding an ice cream cone -- or two. One of many memes inspired by his political career shows Biden wearing aviator sunglasses and flashing cash while scarfing down the cold snack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca 15 hr VictorOrians 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Mon Do I Support Mike... 23
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr '17 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb '17 Conklincolt 6
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,069,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC