Joe Biden Ice Cream Flavor News Melts...

Joe Biden Ice Cream Flavor News Melts Internet

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Cornell Dairy is naming an ice cream flavor after former Vice President Joe Biden in honor of him speaking at Cornell University's commencement May 27 in Ithaca, New York. A graduating student who interned for the university's teaching dairy-processing plant last semester came up with the idea and texted Deanna Simons, the quality manager and academic programs coordinator for the dairy, according to The Cornell Daily Sun , the university's independent, student-run newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ithaca Tue VictorOrians 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Mon Do I Support Mike... 23
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr '17 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb '17 Conklincolt 6
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC