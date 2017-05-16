Joe Biden Ice Cream Flavor News Melts Internet

Cornell Dairy is naming an ice cream flavor after former Vice President Joe Biden in honor of him speaking at Cornell University's commencement May 27 in Ithaca, New York. A graduating student who interned for the university's teaching dairy-processing plant last semester came up with the idea and texted Deanna Simons, the quality manager and academic programs coordinator for the dairy, according to The Cornell Daily Sun , the university's independent, student-run newspaper.

