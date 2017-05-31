In Brain Evolution, Size Matters - Mo...

In Brain Evolution, Size Matters - Most of the Time

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Newswise

ITHACA, N.Y. Which came first, overall bigger brains or larger brain regions that control specialized behaviors? Neuroscientists have debated this question for decades, but a new Cornell University study settles the score. The study reports that though vertebrate brains differ in size, composition and abilities, evolution of overall brain size accounts for most of these differences, with larger brains leading to greater capabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr '17 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Mar '17 Do I Support Mike... 22
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb '17 Conklincolt 6
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tompkins County was issued at May 10 at 9:47PM EDT

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,919,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC