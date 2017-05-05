Grateful Dead's Cornell to Host Listening Party at Boulder Theater

The most celebrated Grateful Dead show in history is finally getting its official release! The forces aligned for the Dead on May 8, 1977, at Barton Hall , Cornell University, Ithaca, NY; for what many hail the pinnacle performance of their 30-year career. So revered is the performance, that an audience recording of this show joined Prince's Purple Rain and Dolly Parton 's Coat Of Many Colors as 2012's inductees into the National Recording Registry of the U.S. Library Of Congress, an honor bestowed upon music/songs that "are culturally, historically, or aesthetically important."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.