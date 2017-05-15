Grateful Dead Scores Two Top 15 Albums On Billboard Chart
The Grateful Dead did something this week they've never done since the band was formed over 52 years ago. Both May 1977: Get Shown The Light and Cornell 5/8/77 scored spots within the top 15 slots on Billboard's Top Albums charts, showing Deadhead love has yet to fade away.
