EXCLUSIVE: 'Prison Break' Boss on Michael and Sara's Emotional Reunion: 'She's the Endgame'

On Tuesday's episode, titled "Wine Dark Sea," a dying Michael Scofield -- his body poisoned with antifreeze -- was cured by the only doctor capable of doing so, his true love, Sara Tancredi-Scofield , who flew from Ithaca, New York, to Greece to help save him. Placing their anticipated reunion in the seventh episode of the season, under life-and-death circumstances no less, was the first step in giving Michael and Sara the happy ending that they have sought.

