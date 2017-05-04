Do Drugged Drivers Cause More Traffic Deaths than Drunk Drivers?
The increase in DUI of drugs has led some to ask whether drugged drivers cause more fatal traffic collisions than drunk drivers. At least according to a new study, the answer is yes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DUIblog.
