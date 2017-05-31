Del Val student named best delegate a...

Del Val student named best delegate at Cornell's Model U.N.

Wednesday May 10 Read more: NJ.com

Delaware Valley High School senior Justin Fiaschetti has just won another inscribed gavel. Four months after Yale University named him Best Delegate among 1,600 at its Model U.N., he won the same distinction at Cornell University.

Ithaca, NY

