Cornell University reveals name of new Joe Biden ice cream flavor
Cornell University announced Tuesday that "Big Red, White & Biden" will be the name of an ice cream flavor created just in Biden's honor. Graduating seniors will share the ice cream with Biden when he speaks during the Ithaca school's commencement weekend later this month.
