Ann Druyan to introduce famed UK astronomer at lecture exploring Earth's future
WHAT: The first Carl Sagan Distinguished Lecture will feature the United Kingdom's Astronomer Royal Lord Martin Rees, to talk about Earth's vulnerabilities, possibilities and future. Ann Druyan, an Emmy and Peabody-award winning science communicator and Carl Sagan Institute board member, will speak ahead of Rees at the event.
