X Ambassadors' Sam Harris Brings New Cayuga Sound Festival to Ithaca: ...
After earning global fame and dominating the charts with a steady stream of rock hits like " Renegades " and " Unsteady ," X Ambassadors are heading back to their humble roots by launching a new music festival , Cayuga Sound, this fall in their hometown of Ithaca, N.Y. The alt rockers created Cayuga Sound with the help of longtime manager Seth Kallen, founder of This Fiction and local promoter Dan Smalls, in tribute to the band's city of origin. Featuring an impressive and diverse lineup, the inaugural fest, set for Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up
|Apr 8
|Leaving NY ASAP
|1
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Do I Support Mike...
|22
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb '17
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb '17
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC