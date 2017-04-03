The Hound of the Baskervilles at Lans...

The Hound of the Baskervilles at Lansing MS Auditorium

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lansing Star

'The Hound of Baskervilles' Lansing Middle School Drama is tonight and tomorrow at6:30, and Sunday at 2pm. Holmes and Watson solve the mystery! pm Hello friends, I'm Sam! I found myself at the shelter after my person lost their home, but thankfully I get a second chance at finding a loving forever home! I'm as sweet as can be and am truly an easy keeper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lansing Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Mar 10 Do I Support Mike... 22
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb '17 Conklincolt 6
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec '16 co co Nuts 5
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tompkins County was issued at April 07 at 4:00PM EDT

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC