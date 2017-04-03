The Hound of the Baskervilles at Lansing MS Auditorium

'The Hound of Baskervilles' Lansing Middle School Drama is tonight and tomorrow at6:30, and Sunday at 2pm. Holmes and Watson solve the mystery! pm Hello friends, I'm Sam! I found myself at the shelter after my person lost their home, but thankfully I get a second chance at finding a loving forever home! I'm as sweet as can be and am truly an easy keeper.

