Soundtrack to new Grateful Dead doc a oeLong Strange Tripa due out next month

Coinciding with the May 26 theatrical premiere of the Martin Scorsese -produced Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip in New York and Los Angeles, an official soundtrack album will be released the same day. Long Strange Trip Motion Picture Soundtrack is a career-spanning collection featuring select studio tracks and live recordings, including several previously unreleased concert performances.

