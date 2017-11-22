Rhino & The Capitol Theatre To Host 5-8-77 Revisited Grateful Dead Dance Party
The listening party event in Port Chester, New York will feature the officially issued recording of the show coming out via Rhino on May 5. Rhino is also issuing the 11-disc May 1977: Get Shown The Light box set on May 5 featuring the Dead's performance in New Haven on May 5, 1977, as well as Boston on May 7, 1977 and in Buffalo on May 9, 1977. The Cornell show is also featured within the box set and is being released separately as well.
