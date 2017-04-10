Phil Lesh & Grahame Lesh Announce Leshes' Choice: Barton Hall & War Memorial 1977 Shows
Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band have confirmed another pair of concerts honoring the Grateful Dead's 1977 performances. Selected by Phil and his son Graham, the shows on May 10 and 11 at Terrapin Crossroads are being billed as Leshes' Choice: Barton Hall & War Memorial.
