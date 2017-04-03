New York woman ejected, killed in Rou...

New York woman ejected, killed in Route 80 crash

Tuesday Apr 4

An Ithaca, N.Y., woman died Monday night following a two-car crash on Route 80 just before the New Jersey border, state police said. Peiran Shi, 20, was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, Pa., said Trooper Alejandro Goez.

