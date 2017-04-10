New method for tapping vast plant pha...

New method for tapping vast plant pharmacopeia to make more effective drugs

IMAGE: Vanderbilt geneticists have developed an effective method for identifying the plant genes that produce the chemical ammunition plants use to protect themselves from predation and is a natural source of... view more These are just three familiar examples of the hundreds of thousands of small molecules that plants use as chemical ammunition to protect themselves from predation. Unfortunately, identifying the networks of genes that plants use to make these biologically active compounds, which are the source of many of the drugs that people use and abuse daily, has vexed scientists for years, hindering efforts to tap this vast pharmacopeia to produce new and improved therapeutics.

