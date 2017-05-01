Live Alert: John Brown's Body Live @ Buffalo Iron Works

Together for two decades and hailed as "Future roots, reggae, and dub with an intricately balanced weaving of vocals, percussion, keyboard, bass, guitar, and stunning 3-piece horn section that ties it all together" , John Brown's Body is building "a legacy that has inspired and carved a path for the now thriving contemporary American reggae scene" . Formed in Ithaca, New York, in the mid 1990s, at a time when there wasn't yet a far-reaching U.S. reggae scene, JBB was one of a small handful of U.S. reggae bands that began touring nationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYMedia.net.