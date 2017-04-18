KDT! Ithaca Trail Talks Connect School and Family
Kids Discover the Trail! Ithaca has expanded its program this year to include Trail Talks, a series of fliers sent home with students after each KDT! trip designed to encourage family conversations. The idea came after professional development sessions for teachers in the Ithaca City School District on facilitating positive home-school communication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lansing Star.
