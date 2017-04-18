Ithaca police to increase patrols, ta...

Ithaca police to increase patrols, take other steps after downtown area attacks

The Ithaca Police Department plans to increase its presence downtown as a response to several violent crimes committed over the last month. The department plans to reorganize its patrols so more emphasis is put on downtown, including increased use of bike patrols and having criminal investigators -- who usually wear plain-clothes -- be more visible, Tyler said.

