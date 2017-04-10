Ithaca Commons shooting suspect ID'd, in jail without bail on attempted murder charge
Ithaca police have released the name of the man charged with attempted murder in an early Sunday morning shooting on the Ithaca Commons. Yakez Cornett, 22, of Ithaca, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Ithaca police spokesman Jamie Williamson said.
