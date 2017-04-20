Ishion Hutchinson on his poetry and t...

Ishion Hutchinson on his poetry and the inspiration of Lee 'Scratch' Perry

In Ishion Hutchinson's breathtaking poetry collection "House of Lords and Commons," music stirs and rises again and again in a stunning meditation on the landscapes of memory and colonial history, sunlight reflections and the vibrating sounds across the twin experiences of joy and suffering. Born in Port Antonio, Jamaica, Hutchinson currently lives in Ithaca, N.Y., where he teaches in the graduate writing program at Cornell University.

