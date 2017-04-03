Guest lecturer to discuss glowing seashells
St. Lawrence University's Department of Geology will host Jonathan Hendricks, director of publications at the Paleontological Research Institution in Ithaca, to present the annual Susan Caroline Ferguson Memorial Lecture in Geology. Hendricks will deliver his lecture, titled “Glowing Seashells: Revealing the Neogene History of Tropical American Cone Snails Using Ultraviolet Light,” at 5:30 p.m. on April 13 in the Bloomer Auditorium, Brown Hall, room 122.
