Grateful Dead Shares Remastered 'Not Fade Away' From Cornell '77

In a little over a week, an official recording of the most famous Grateful Dead show of all-time will finally be released. The band will issue an 11-disc box set titled May 1977: Get Shown The Light via Rhino Records on May 5. Not only does the set include the first official release of the Dead's epic May 8, 1977 concert at Barton Hall on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, it also features three other shows from May 1977.

