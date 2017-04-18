Grateful Dead Mysteries Dark And Vast...

Grateful Dead Mysteries Dark And Vast: Exploring Cornell '77

Cornell University Press director Dean Smith shares insights into the recently published Peter Conners book Cornell '77: The Music, The Myth And The Magnificence Of The Grateful Dead's Show At Barton Hall . The book was included in the limited edition Grateful Dead box set May 1977: Get Shown The Light featuring the famed May 8, 1977 concert at Barton Hall on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

