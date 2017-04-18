Governor Cuomo Convenes First-Ever Industrial Hemp Summit To Grow New ...
Governor's Proposal to Lift Cap on Number of Industrial Hemp Research Permits Passed as Part of FY 2018 State Budget. Albany, NY - April 18, 2017 - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today convened the first-ever New York State Industrial Hemp Summit in Ithaca to build on the momentum of the region's growing agriculture industry as part of the Southern Tier Soaring economic revitalization initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up
|Apr 8
|Leaving NY ASAP
|1
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Do I Support Mike...
|22
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb '17
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb '17
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC