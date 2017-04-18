Golden Gate Suicide Barrier Work Kicks Off
A ceremony Thursday marked the start of work on the long-planned suicide-deterrent net that will hang from San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge with the intention of stopping potential jumpers on the landmark span. The project, which was initiated in 2005 after decades of community discussion around the issue, will be built by the Oakland-based Shimmick/Danny's Joint Venture as part of a $142 million contract.
