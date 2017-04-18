Golden Gate Suicide Barrier Work Kick...

Golden Gate Suicide Barrier Work Kicks Off

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PaintSquare

A ceremony Thursday marked the start of work on the long-planned suicide-deterrent net that will hang from San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge with the intention of stopping potential jumpers on the landmark span. The project, which was initiated in 2005 after decades of community discussion around the issue, will be built by the Oakland-based Shimmick/Danny's Joint Venture as part of a $142 million contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr 8 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Mar '17 Do I Support Mike... 22
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb '17 Conklincolt 6
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC