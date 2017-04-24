Full honors for Filipino-American WWII vet who died at 101

Held captive by the Japanese during World War II, Florence Ebersole Smith Finch was tortured and forced to curl up in a 2-foot-by-4-foot box. "And my goodness, she did," said her daughter, Betty Murphy, of Ithaca, New York, where Finch, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, will be buried Saturday with full military honors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.