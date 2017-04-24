Full honors for Filipino-American WWII vet who died at 101

This undated photo provided by the United States Coast Guard shows Florence Ebersole Smith Finch. Finch, who joined the U.S. Coast Guard after surviving months of torture by the Japanese for helping Filipino guerrillas during World War II, will be buried with full military honors on Saturday, April 29, 2017 in Ithaca, N.Y. She died in December 2016 at age 101.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.