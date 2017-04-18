First Hemp Summit Held in Ithaca
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo of Endwell, who is a major supporter of an industrial hemp program in the Southern Tier, were among those on hand for the first Hemp Summit April 19 in Ithaca at Cornell University. Industrial hemp is used for manufacturing products like rope, fabric and food.
