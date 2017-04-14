Effective in Tompkins County, Ny Until 4/14/2017 5:59 PM Est
Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County The Flood Warning continues for The Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice.
