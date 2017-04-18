Effective in Schuyler County, Ny Until 4/18/2017 8:00 PM Est
Movement was east at 50 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up
|Apr 8
|Leaving NY ASAP
|1
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Do I Support Mike...
|22
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb '17
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb '17
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC