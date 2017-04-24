Depauville library to present program on 2016 drought
A series of monthly nature talks sponsored by Depauville Free Library and the Indian River Lakes Conservancy will continue at noon Saturday with its fourth presentation. “A View of the 2016 Drought From Early 2017” will be presented by Todd Walter, hydrologist and professor at Cornell University, Ithaca.
