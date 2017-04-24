Cortland's Coffee Mania voted best co...

Cortland's Coffee Mania voted best coffee shop in Central New York

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: The Post-Standard

The Post-Standard poll for the best coffee shop in Central New York and with over 31 percent of the votes--more than double the number of votes received by the second-place finisher--you decided that Coffee Mania is the top stop for a cup of joe in CNY. The business got started when owners Craig and Michelle Brooks moved from Washington to Central New York in 1999 to be closer to Michelle Brooks' mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr 8 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Mar '17 Do I Support Mike... 22
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb '17 Conklincolt 6
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC